Infosys Bags $1.64-Billion Order From Liberty Global To Scale Digital Platforms

IT major Infosys and Liberty Global plc on Tuesday said they have entered into an initial 5-year agreement worth 1.5 billion euros (over $1.64 billion), with an option to extend to eight years and beyond, to evolve and scale the communications company’s digital entertainment and connectivity platforms.

“The parties have entered into an initial five-year agreement, with an option to extend to 8 years and beyond. Infosys will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at €1.5 billion over the initial 5-year term and at €2.3 billion if the contract is extended to 8 years. The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realise run-rate savings in excess of €100 million per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments," according to a joint statement.

It added that the expanded collaboration will additionally create exciting career opportunities for more than 400 Liberty Global employees joining Infosys, who will benefit from its global scale and reach. Under the terms of the business arrangements, senior executives and technology teams from Liberty Global’s product, technology development service delivery group, network & shared operations and security groups will transition to Infosys.

“They will benefit from global business exposure, scale, and wider career advancement opportunities. They will also play an important role in shaping the future of Infosys’ communications, media and entertainment business and add significantly to its engineering capabilities," according to the statement.

Building on their existing multi-year collaboration which has successfully supported Liberty Global’s technology services platforms since February 2020, the companies will significantly expand the programme, with Infosys taking over build and operations of Liberty Global’s award-winning Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms.

Mike Fries, chief executive officer of Liberty Global, said, “Strengthening and expanding our collaboration with Infosys gives our best-in-class solutions new scale with the ability to reach many more markets and bring positive experiences to more customers. And while it produces substantial central cost savings over time, it also provides excellent opportunities for our talent to grow their specialist skills and nurture impactful careers with Infosys."

He added that the company looks forward to working together to accelerate innovation and make its entertainment solutions even more powerful and engaging as new generations of digital-first customers continue to demand more from us all.