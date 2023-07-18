Narayana Murthy & Sudha Murty Donate Gold Conch, Tortoise Idol To Tirupati Lord Balaji

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty made a generous contribution on Monday by presenting a gold conch and a gold tortoise idol to Lord Balaji at Tirupati. These valuable items will be utilised for the cleansing of the idols at the temple located in Andhra Pradesh.

Renowned for their philanthropic endeavours, the couple has made a significant impact. In 2021, Sudha Murty, the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, pledged more than Rs 100 crore towards Covid relief initiatives.

Murty recently expressed her belief that money holds relatively little importance to her compared to the value of entrepreneurship.

During an interview with Moneycontrol at the Startup Conclave in Bengaluru, the accomplished author and philanthropist stated, “My primary aim was never to accumulate wealth. Money, to me, does not possess significant importance. The creation of employment opportunities and the generation of wealth can elevate individuals living below the poverty line, and entrepreneurship plays a pivotal role in achieving this."

Interestingly, Sudha Murty previously disclosed in an interview with that Infosys, presently boasting a market capitalisation of around $80 billion, commenced its journey with a loan of Rs 10,000 that she personally provided to Narayana Murthy in 1981.

Murty revealed that this sum originated from her personal emergency fund, which she had diligently saved over the years without her husband’s knowledge.