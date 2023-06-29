Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Infosys WFH: Some Clients Insist For Work From Office, Says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys is giving flexible options to employees to work from home or office but some of its clients have started demanding that their projects be handled from the office, a senior company official said

Published By: Aparna Deb

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 11:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Salil Parekh, Infosys

Infosys is giving flexible options to employees to work from home or office but some of its clients have started demanding that their projects be handled from the office, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

While responding to a shareholder’s query on the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the company, Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said that in future, there will be a need for more social capital where people will need to connect with each other to do new things, training, etc.

“We have a flexible approach for employees. We are making sure that the employees have the ability to work from home or work hybrid. In some cases where clients are requiring it. We have employees and teams that are working within the campus. On a long term basis, we see a mix of where people will work, where there will be a need for increased social capital to connect with people to work with teams to do a new work," Parekh said.

Infosys has around 3.4 lakh employees.

Infosys Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said Infosys echoed Parekh’s views.

“We encourage people to come to work a few days and we believe that increases our social capital. I think a big portion of this depends upon our client requirements and if clients insist, then employees come in to work," Roy said.

    • To another shareholder’s query about business in South America and the Middle East, Parekh said that Infosys has a presence in both the region but their share in revenue is very low.

    “We are now looking at a future where there’s a huge set of opportunities in the Middle East and we want to scale that market up as well. We will see more focus on the Middle East as we go," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

