Infosys Work From Home Ends: Employees Asked To Return To Office To Avoid Disciplinary Action

Infosys Work From Home: After over three years of introducing work from home (WFH) due to the pandemic, companies are now shifting back to the fully office mode. IT companies such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro last year introduced a phase-wise approach to bring employees back to the office. Now, several tech companies have decided to end their WFH policy. IT major Infosys recently asked its certain employees to return to office mandatorily.

Infosys has instructed its employees in the US and Canada to return to the office and resume work, according to a TOI report. It said employees need to take special permission if they want to do work from home.

Advertisement

The company has also said that disciplinary action will be taken if employees do no adhere to the new work policy related to the work from home. In US and Canada, where this mandate has been introduced, Infosys employees over 30,000 persons. The company has not mandated this policy of coming to office in India.

Last year, Infosys introduced a three-phased plan on work from home. In the first phase, the company encouraged employees who were in their home locations where DCs (development centres) are located or were in the upcountry town close to the DCs to come to the office twice a week.

In the second phase, the company encouraged people who were outside the DC towns to start making preparations over the next few months to see if they can come back to their base development centres. However, last year, the company had said that in the long term, Infosys was looking at the hybrid model on work, depending upon the clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations.

Meanwhile, TCS introduced a 25×25 model. The model, which made the work from offices smooth for the TCS, will make 25 per cent of its associates to work out of facilities at any point of time till 2025. Also, the employees will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time at work. This model allows young mothers and women who are caring for the elderly, and were unable to avail this earlier. It would give more opportunities for those in tier 2 and 3 cites as remote working becomes a norm.

Advertisement

However, TCS now no longer allows employees to work remotely. As a result of this, female employees have been resigning from their jobs lately.