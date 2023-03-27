Infra Investment Got India Out Of Pandemic Slowdown, India Will Lead World in 6G tech: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Communication and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said investments in infrastructure helped India get out of the pandemic slowdown as a healthy economy, with a growth rate of 6.2 per cent and moderate inflation. Reflecting upon India’s rapid progress in rolling out 5G across the country, Vaishnaw said India has laid out the ambition for the country’s lead in 6G adoption and has already registered 127 patents.

“Over the years, using local talent, technologies, and local infrastructure, India has built and delivered solutions and products for the country and for the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy of investment-led growth, instead of consumption-led growth, led India out of the pandemic," Vasihnaw said at the India Global Forum Annual Summit 2023.

He added that investments in infrastructure helped India get out of this trough as a healthy economy, with a growth rate of 6.2 per cent and moderate inflation.

“Last year, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) gave us the target that in 4G, 5G we should be equal to the world and in 6G, we should actually lead the technology development. So, we set up a very comprehensive team comprising entrepreneurs, academicians, researchers, students, policymakers for ideas which we coalesced everything. Today as we speak, we already have 127 patents for the 6G telecom technologies," the minister said.

Vasihnaw also said that across industries and sectors, the incumbent government’s focus is that the country’s talent should be able to create products for India and for the world. “Sector after sector, I welcome all the global CEOs, leaders, and researchers to make India as your home for developing trusted technologies for India, for the world and for your own country."

The Union minister also outlined the road map for India to lead the next phase of technology leadership for India and for the world at the India Global Forum Annual Summit 2023.

The Summit was attended by business leaders, policymakers, founders and investors.

The minister further highlighted the potential of AI and quantum technologies and how these can be developed in collaboration with Indian start-ups and academics. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to boosting semiconductor development industry in India.

Manoj Ladwa, founder and chairman of India Global Forum, said, “The prime minister in the first few months of assuming office talked extensively about scale, skill and speed as critical factors in realising India’s growth ambitions. And, of course, we have seen some great measures on India’s ability to scale and apply phenomenal skills in areas such as digital transformation, financial inclusion, universal healthcare, and urban regeneration. But, there has been relatively little discourse on the globalisation potential of these achievements."

