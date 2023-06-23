Inside Glimpses Of US State Dinner Hosted For PM Narendra Modi, Courtesy Anand Mahindra

Indian billionaire businessman and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra delighted his Twitter followers to a captivating thread of pictures and videos from the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. The evening was a harmonious celebration of music as Mahindra revealed through his posts.

With a promise to share glimpses of the event, Mahindra’s Twitter thread started with a video showcasing talented musicians gracefully playing violins. The second tweet in the thread featured pictures captured inside the White House, showcasing multiple violin players focused on their skilful performances.

The highlight of the evening was a violin rendition of the iconic Hindi song “Ae mere watan ke logon" by the Marine band. Mahindra’s accompanying caption explained the familiarity of the tune and further enhanced the significance of the performance.

Adding to the musical extravaganza, Mahindra shared a video featuring virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell. The finale of the thread featured a renowned A Capella group from the University of Pennsylvania, enthralling the guests with their rendition of the Hindi song “Meri Umar k Nojawaano."

Mahindra’s Twitter posts swiftly gained attention and admiration, amassing over 3,02,000 views and counting. The engaging content also received approximately 7,000 likes and 602 retweets, with the comment section buzzing with delight and appreciation from his followers.

Social media users expressed their gratitude to Anand Mahindra for sharing these exclusive glimpses. One user commented, “TY Mr Mahindra for sharing these pictures and videos. These are heartening to see."

Another user thanked him for including the public in such a prestigious event, stating, “Thank you, Sir, for making us part of this journey and honour!! Much appreciated!"