Inside The Extravagant Lifestyle Of World's Wealthiest Saudi Royal Family

For almost a century, the House of Saud has held prominence in Saudi Arabia. It has established itself as one of the world’s richest and most powerful families with a net worth of $1.4 trillion. Known for their opulent lifestyle, they adorn themselves in expensive designer clothes and stay in luxurious hotels. Reports suggest that the wealth of the House of Saud exceeds that of the British royal family by a significant sixteen-fold margin.

Presently, Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud stands as the wealthiest member of the family, with an estimated net worth of nearly $20 billion. As for the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, their exact net worth remains undisclosed. Currently, the Saudi royal family is led by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. This illustrious family comprises approximately 15,000 members.

Located in Riyadh, the grand Al Yamama Palace serves as the official residence of the King of Saudi Arabia. This royal family possesses numerous luxurious and extravagant residences worldwide. Al Yamama Palace, constructed in 1983, covers an impressive 4 million square feet and showcases the beautiful local Najdi architectural style. This opulent palace boasts a staggering thousand rooms, along with additional features like a movie theatre, several swimming pools, and a mosque.