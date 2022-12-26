Invest Rs 74 a Day In National Pension System And Get Rs 1 Cr After Retirement

Planning for retirement is encouraged as soon as you start earning money. It enables you to build some wealth for the time when you leave work. One such option is the National Pension System where you can arrange both lump sum investments and monthly pensions once you retire.

You will have at least Rs 1 crore in your possession when you retire.

How do you do that?

If you can save just Rs 74 every day and invest it in an NPS, you can have around Rs 1 cr when you leave work. So if you are 20 years old, you can start planning for your retirement right away. Even so, it’s not a big thing to save Rs 74 every day.

NPS is a market-linked investment choice. In accordance with this plan, NPS funds are invested in the stock market and the debt markets, which include corporate and government bonds. Only when the account is opened can you choose how much of the NPS money will go into equity. Typically, equity can make up to 75% of the total amount. This indicates that compared to PPF or EPF, you can expect slightly better returns from this investment.

Now, if you want to become a millionaire using NPS, the process is really simple and just requires a small trick. Let’s say you’re 20 years old at the moment. If you invest in NPS by setting aside Rs 74 every day, or Rs 2,230 per month, you will be a millionaire when you retire in 40 years. Now imagine that you received a 9% return. Your entire pension wealth will, therefore, be Rs. 1.03 crore when you retire.

Start investing in NPS at 20 years old with a monthly investment of Rs. 2230. Please ensure to settle the duration of investment at 40 years with a return forecast of 9%. Notably, you are only permitted to withdraw 60% of this money at once; the other 40% must be invested in an annuity plan from which you would receive a monthly income. Let’s say you invest 40% of your capital in an annuity.

As a result, at age 60, you will be able to receive a lump payment of 61.86 lakhs, and assuming interest is at an 8% rate, your monthly pension will be close to Rs 27,500. The returns may differ because it is a product with a market component. The golden rule for any investment is to get in early.

