Investment To Marketing, Tips To Start Your Own Tiffin Service

People usually take a step back whenever the thought of starting a business crosses their minds. Starting one’s line of work is indeed a risky affair. Businesses come with the joy of profits but also the fear of losses. That’s why you should always invest your money in a business that you are passionate about. Those who love to cook can take the first step in launching their business through a tiffin service. Running a tiffin service usually requires little investment but if executed correctly, the profits are mostly in high numbers.

People often have to leave their homes for work. Staying in an unknown city, especially a metropolitan city, sometimes costs a fortune. That’s when these away-from-home people seek cost-effective and homemade food aka a tiffin service. Here are some tips to start your tiffin service.

Start with a small investment

As a businessperson, you will not require a huge kitchen to prepare food. Start with investing a considerable amount of money, that is Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. You can raise the investment as per your sale. Tiffin services work out best via word of mouth. So try to reach out to as many people as possible. If the masses like the quality and quantity of your food, your income will double in no time.

Marketing through social media

With social media by your side, it will become much easier to promote your tiffin service business. Not only women but men are too taking the step of launching this food service business. You can create a website, or upload pictures of the dishes available at your tiffin service, on Instagram and Facebook. With more and more people viewing your page they will reach out to you, and in turn, make you sell more tiffin boxes.

Hygiene is a must

Another important factor you need to remember before starting a tiffin service is maintaining hygiene. No customer will want to buy or consume food from you if you provide dishes in dirty tiffin boxes. Take special care about the ingredients you use to prepare the dishes and don’t use stale vegetables as it is a major peeve among customers. Make sure your kitchen space, no matter how small, should be tidy and hygienic. To conclude, don’t use poor-quality products as it will rapidly bring down your business.

