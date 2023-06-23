IPO Update: Oriana Power files DRHP with NSE Emerge for Public Issue

Oriana Power, a solar energy solutions provider, on Thursday announced the filing of its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises the issue of 50.55 lakh equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 through the book-building route.

The company has appointed Corporate Capital Ventures Private Ltd as Lead Manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Service Private Ltd. will be the Registrar to the issue.

As per the DRHP, the company will use issue proceeds from the IPO towards meeting its working capital requirements (Rs 23 core), investment in subsidiary companies (Rs. 20 crore), capital expenditure for expansion purposes (Rs 2 crore) and general corporate expenses.