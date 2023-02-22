The IRCTC has introduced a Guru Kirpa Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train from Lucknow to visit the five sacred Takhts associated with the Sikh faith. Apart from Takhts, some prominent Gurudwaras with special significance for the Sikh community will also be part of the journey. All these places leave a powerful spiritual and emotional impact on pilgrims. The 11 days and 10 nights tour will start on April 5, 2023, and conclude on April 15, 2023.

Various sacred places, including- Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara and Virasat-e-khalsa, Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Sri Akal Takht & Golden Temple, Sri Damdama Sahib, and Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib among other sites will be covered in this tour. The passengers can board or deboard from Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit, and Bareilly.

The starting price for a tour package is Rs. 19,999 per person. A single passenger travelling in sleeper class with a tour package must pay Rs 18,882; a pair in this class must pay Rs 19,999; and a couple travelling with a child aged between 5 and 11 must pay Rs 24,127 for the package.

This package costs Rs 28327, Rs 29999, and Rs 36196 in 3A. At the same time, this deal costs Rs 37780, Rs 39999, and Rs 48275 in the 2A, or comfortable, category. On April 5, 2023, at 5.30 p.m., this train will depart from the station in Lucknow.

The cost of the package excludes adventure activities, the cost of sightseeing, entrance and local guides etc. not included in the itinerary, and tips to drivers or waiters.

Important guidelines have been provided by IRCTC for travellers to heed:

All guests are required to have their voter ID, Aadhar card, and Covid-19 last dose certificate with them.

The tentative schedule is subject to change or modification depending on how smoothly and on time the train operates. The train order that the railways provide will serve as the basis for the final timing.

Passengers can go here for further information click here- https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG15

