IRCTC Launches Mahakaleshwar Sang UP Devbhoomi Yatra; Check Schedule, Fare

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers various tour packages to several religious places. Recently, IRCTC came up with Mahakaleshwar Sang Uttar Pradesh Devbhoomi Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train for the convenience of the public wishing easy access to these religious places. By availing of this package, you can now get the chance to visit Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar, Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi. The tour package’s cost starts from around Rs 16,000.

IRCTC shared the information on Twitter. As per the information, the tour will begin on June 22, 2023. The package will be for 9 nights and 10 days. But what makes this package worth it and value for money is that it includes your food, drinks and stay during the 10-day journey on the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train.

Passengers travelling in this train will be able to board/deboard from Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara stations.

The price of the tour package will vary. It starts from Rs 16,000 per person if you travel in a sleeper coach. If you wish to travel in Third AC, then it will cost you Rs 29200 per person. And for the Second AC, you will have to pay Rs 35,100 per person.

The caption read, “Don’t miss the opportunity to visit some of the most sacred temples across Ujjain, Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Katra on the Mahakaleshwar sang Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist train."

Check out the link here: https://twitter.com/IRCTCofficial/status/1663887730886017027?s=20

The package will cover Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Temple in Ujjain. In Agra, you can visit the Taj Mahal- one of the seven wonders of the world.

When in Mathura, you will be able to go to Krishna Janam Bhumi. At Haridwar, you can visit the Rishikesh, Har Ki Pauri and feel blissful by witnessing the Ganga Aarti. At Amritsar, you can go to the Golden Temple and check out the Bagha border.