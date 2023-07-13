Is Your Car Monsoon Ready? Know These Essential Insurance Add-On Covers

With Monsoon’s arrival, car owners across India are bracing themselves for the challenges posed by heavy rainfalls. With flooded roads becoming a common sight, many vehicles suffer breakdowns. While comprehensive car insurance policies may cover damages caused by natural calamities, they often do not provide protection against water clogging or flooding, such as engine failure. To ensure your car is adequately prepared for the monsoon, it is crucial to consider additional add-on covers to supplement your comprehensive car insurance plan.

Here is a comprehensive list of add-on covers that can help safeguard your vehicle during the monsoon season:

1) Engine Protection Cover: If you own a car with lower ground clearance, water ingress can pose a significant threat to your engine. This add-on cover provides coverage for the cost of repairing or replacing engine parts as water damage may lead to gearbox issues or engine oil leakage.

2) Roadside Assistance Cover: During heavy downpours, emergencies can arise unexpectedly. In situations such as breakdowns or accidents, relying solely on comprehensive car insurance may not be sufficient. Opting for roadside assistance cover ensures you receive timely support, including services like fuel assistance, battery support and towing.

3) Consumables Cover: Standard comprehensive car insurance policies typically exclude coverage for consumable items such as screws, engine and gearbox oil, air filters, and nuts and bolts. By including the consumables add-on cover, you can avoid bearing the expenses of these items in the event of flood, storm or cyclone-related damages.

4) Outstation Emergency Cover: If your car breaks down or encounters an accident more than 100 kilometres away from your residence during the rainy season, the outstation emergency cover comes to your aid. It provides comprehensive outstation roadside assistance to ensure you have the necessary support wherever you are.