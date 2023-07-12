ITC Chief Sanjiv Puri’s Salary Hiked By 53% To Rs 16.31 Crore In Financial Year 2023

ITC Ltd, an Indian conglomerate, has announced the reappointment of Sanjiv Puri as Chairman and Managing Director for another five-year term. The appointment will be effective from 22 July 2024. In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that Puri’s current tenure will conclude on 21 July 2024. The Board has proposed his reappointment to the members, designating him as a non-rotational director, and as the Managing Director and Chairman for the next five years.

Puri’s total remuneration for the financial year 2022-23 has increased by 53.08%, amounting to Rs 16.31 crore. This includes a basic salary of Rs 2.88 crore, perks and other benefits totaling Rs 57.38 lakh, and performance bonus, long-term incentives, and commission of Rs 12.88 crore. In the previous year, Puri’s salary was Rs 10.66 crore, consisting of a basic salary of Rs 2.64 crore, perks and benefits of Rs 49.63 lakh, and a performance bonus and commission of Rs 7.52 crore.

Sanjiv Puri’s journey at ITC began in January 1986. He was initially appointed as a Wholetime Director on the Board of ITC in December 2015. He assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in February 2017 and was later re-designated as the Managing Director in May 2018. Finally, on May 13, 2019, Puri was appointed as the Chairman of ITC.