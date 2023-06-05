ITR Filing: 10 Documents Required To File Income Tax Return for FY 2022-23

Documents Required For ITR Filing 2023: ITR filing season for the financial year 2022-23 is going on, with both online and offline options available for taxpayers till July 31. There are seven types of ITR forms for different tax filers. So, the correct form needs to be selected while filing the income tax return for the assessment year 2023-24. Also, these 10 key documents are required to file the income tax return for FY 2022-23.

PAN Card

PAN card is the key document while filing the income tax return. All major financial transaction in a financial year requires PAN details, including buying home, gold, etc, for the purpose of deducting TDS. The document is issued by the income tax department.

Aadhaar Card

The Aadhaar card also assumes a key significance, as the income tax return can also be filed using an Aadhaar card instead of the PAN card. Also, individuals need to provide his/her Aadhaar card details while filing the returns, according to Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act. If a taxpayer does not have an Aadhaar card but has applied for it, he or she must provide its enrollment ID. Also, one needs to link PAN and Aadhaar by June 30, 2023.

Form 16

Form 16 is also an important document for the ITR filing of salaried employees. The income tax return is filed based on the Form 16. It is provided by the employers.

Advertisement

Form 16A, 16B, 16C

Advertisement

These are the TDS certificates issued by your employers. In case, you have bought/ sold a property or got rental income, these forms are issued. Form 16A is issued by the tax deductor, 16B by the buyer of immovable property, and 16C is issued by the individual or HUF paying rent.

Advertisement

Bank Statements

Advertisement

Bank statements are also required for ITR filing. Bank account details including your name, account number, IFSC code, etc, need to be quoted in the income tax return. The bank account, selected as the primary, will also be used by the income tax department for processing the tax refund.

Advertisement

Form 26AS

Advertisement

Form 26AS can be downloaded from the income tax portal. It is an annual tax statement like a tax passbook that has details of the taxes deposited and deducted with the government against your PAN.

Advertisement

Investment Proofs

Advertisement

If you are filing income tax under the old tax regime, you will need investment proof for claiming deductions. The proofs may include those related to PPF, mutual funds, etc. These will reduce your tax liability.

Advertisement

Rent Agreement

Advertisement

If you have any rental income, you will need a rent agreement as well.

Advertisement

Sale Deed

Advertisement

If you have any capital gain in the last financial year, you will need a sale deed while filing the income tax return.

Advertisement

Dividend Warrants

Dividend warrants are also needed while filing income tax returns. Dividends are given by companies to shareholders from net profits. It raises the annual income of the individual taxpayer.