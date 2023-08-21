Jagat Seth, The Untold Story Of India's Richest Banker Who Shaped History

In ancient times, India was known as the land of the golden bird. India was rich in a lot of resources, which made the country favourable for trade. Different countries used to offer gold and silver against the export of various goods, and India accumulated gold from all over the world. There were many rich kings in the country who had accumulated a lot of wealth during their reigns. Before the arrival of the Britishers, the richest people were found in India. One name that was popular during the 18th century was Jagat Seth of Murshidabad, West Bengal. According to reports, he was not just popular for lending money to the common people but also for giving loans to different countries. He was the one who conspired against the Nawabs and financed the Britishers to win the Battle of Plassey.

Before the invasion of the Britishers, Jagat Seth was considered one of the richest people in India. He was originally known as Fateh Chand but was given the title of Jagat Seth by Muhammed Shah in 1723. After adopting the title, his whole family was known as the Jagat Seth Family. His new name meant ‘Banker of the World’ as he used to offer loans to foreign countries as well in the 18th century. He was considered no less than a bank, as he used to offer loans to Britain as well. According to the documents of the Britishers, the Jagat Seth family had more money than the economy of Britain at that time.