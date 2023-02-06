Jana Small Finance Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates; Check All Details Here

Jana Small Finance Bank, one of the small finance banks in India, has announced an increase in interest rates on regular fixed deposits, effective February 1, 2023 and on FD Plus, which are effective from February 6, 2023.

The Bank has hiked the interest rate on regular fixed deposits from 7.85 % to 8.10%. The interest rate on FD Plus (Non-Callable) has gone from 7.85% to 8.25%.

Customers will now get an interest rate of 8.10% on regular deposits for a tenure of more than 2-3 years. Customers can reap the benefit of 8.25% on FD Plus for a tenure of more than 2-3 years. The Bank also offers 8.80% on Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits, the Bank said in a press statement.

Bank offers Recurring Deposit rate up to 8.10%, the statement added.

Shrinivas Murty, president and head of branch banking and marketing, said, “We offer a wide range of Liabilities products suitable for every customer segment we serve. Jana fixed deposits and current accounts with sweep-in facilities are extremely well received as these products help balance liquidity needs with returns. This increase in interest rates would help our customers plan their investments better and meet their financial objectives."

