Jeff Bezos Likely To Sell Washington Post To Buy Washington Commanders, Says Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is likely to sell the American newspaper Washington Post to buy football team Washington Commanders.

According to a report by news agency ANI, citing New York Post, Bezos is looking to ‘clear the way’ to get the Commanders from the owner Daniel Snyder.

The report said that Bezos is facing trouble because Snyder is angry about the illustrious by Washington Post, of exposing the management culture of the team including allegations of sexual harassment.

As per the report, a spokesperson for Bezos has denied that the newspaper is up for sale.

The Commanders apparently accepted first-round bids from potential buyers last week. Reportedly, Bezos was not among the ones, the report said.

The report said that if Bezos makes a bid, it will be an intriguing test for Synder, given the wealth and purchasing power of Bezos.

Reportedly, the Commanders, who have won three Super Bowls, lifting the Lombardi Trophy in 1983, 1988 and 1992, are seen by their potential investors as a sleeping giant franchise in a major market.

Bezos bought Washington Post in 2013 after being persuaded by its former owner Donald Graham, to ensure financial stability and spur online expansion.

Moreover, the Amazon founder is among the richest people in the world. He revealed last year that he would give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime.

Bezos, whose ‘real-time’ worth Forbes magazine estimates at roughly $124.1 billion, made the announcement in a joint CNN interview with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The billionaire didn’t specify how - or to whom - he will give away the money, but said the couple were building the ‘capacity’ to do it, news agency AP had reported.

Bezos had been criticised in the past for not signing the Giving Pledge, the campaign launched by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffet to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth through philanthropy.

