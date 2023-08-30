Trends :Aeroflex IndustriesBank HolidaysStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
JLL Gets Contract from Rolls-Royce for Facilities Management of Real Estate in 6 Countries Including India

As part of the long-term contract starting February 2024, JLL will operate as Rolls-Royce’s exclusive strategic global FM partner across 15 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office space at 44 sites in six countries

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 18:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Rolls-Royce (Photo: www.rolls-royce.com)
Global property consultant JLL on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to provide facilities management (FM) services to Rolls-Royce’s real estate portfolio across six countries, including India.

In a statement, JLL said it has been “appointed by Rolls-Royce…to run global facilities management (FM) operations across the company’s real estate portfolio in China, Germany, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States." As part of the long-term contract starting February 2024, JLL will operate as Rolls-Royce’s exclusive strategic global FM partner across 15 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office space at 44 sites in six countries, it added.

    • Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land.

    JLL, a Fortune 500® company, has an annual revenue of USD 20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    

    Mohammad Haris

    first published: August 30, 2023, 18:20 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 18:20 IST
