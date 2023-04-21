Trends :Income TaxPetrol PricesIT Sector Hiring7th Pay CommissionBank Holiday
JSW Energy Arm Commissions 51 MW Wind Project in Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy Arm Commissions 51 MW Wind Project in Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy's total current installed capacity has reached 6,615 MW while the under-construction capacity stands at 2,855 MW

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 17:07 IST

New Delhi, India

JSW Energy has a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and a near-term target of 10 GW by 2025. (Representative image/Reuters)
JSW Energy has a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and a near-term target of 10 GW by 2025. (Representative image/Reuters)

JSW Energy on Friday announced the commissioning of a 51-megawatt (MW) wind energy project in Tamil Nadu by one of its step-down subsidiaries.

“JSW Renew Energy Two Limited has commissioned 51 MW of wind power capacity under phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW ISTS-connected wind power project awarded under SECI tranche X in Tamil Nadu," JSW Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequent to this, the total current installed capacity of the company has reached 6,615 MW while the under-construction capacity stands at 2,855 MW, which is likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 12-18 months, it said.

JSW Energy has a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and a near-term target of 10 GW by 2025. The company has also made a foray into energy storage space and currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro-pumped storage plant.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

About the Author

Mohammad Haris

April 21, 2023, 17:07 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 17:07 IST
