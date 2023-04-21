JSW Energy Arm Commissions 51 MW Wind Project in Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy on Friday announced the commissioning of a 51-megawatt (MW) wind energy project in Tamil Nadu by one of its step-down subsidiaries.

“JSW Renew Energy Two Limited has commissioned 51 MW of wind power capacity under phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW ISTS-connected wind power project awarded under SECI tranche X in Tamil Nadu," JSW Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequent to this, the total current installed capacity of the company has reached 6,615 MW while the under-construction capacity stands at 2,855 MW, which is likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 12-18 months, it said.

JSW Energy has a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and a near-term target of 10 GW by 2025. The company has also made a foray into energy storage space and currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro-pumped storage plant.

