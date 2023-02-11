Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is a social security program that benefits employees both in the public and private sectors in India. Usually, a provident fund is considered to be a retirement-oriented savings or investment account that sees contributions from the employee as well as the employer.

When a person changes jobs, they must transfer their EPF account to the new employer. In order to transfer the PF account online, the old and new employers should both be able to initiate transfers through the unified Member e-Sewa portal. If this is not the case, then the employee must manually fill in Form 13 and submit it to their HR department.

Here are the steps to do the process online.

1. Visit the official Member Sewa portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

2. Log in to your by entering your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

3.. Click on the “Online Services" tab and select “One Member- One EPF Account (Transfer Request)".

4. You will be redirected to a new tab. Fill in the details of the new EPF account where you want to transfer money here. You can find your new EPF account number on your salary slip or EPF statement of the new recruiter.

5. You can select whether attestation of your online transfer will be done by your present employer or previous employer. Check with them before filling in this option.

6. If the UAN of both employers is the same, enter the previous EPF account number. If they are not the same, enter the UAN of the old employer.

6. Click on “Get Details". You will see the information on your PF account. Select the account from where the money will be transferred.

7. To generate a one-time password, click on “Get OTP". Enter the relevant field and verify the request.

Your transfer request will be submitted successfully. Within 10 days of your submitting the transfer request, the employee must also provide the self-attested copy of the PF transfer request to the chosen company.

The transfer usually takes about 30-45 days to complete. You may also track the progress of your request on the EPFO portal using the reference number provided to you.

