Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Become Easier With Construction Of New Roads

Mount Kailash is known as the abode of Lord Shiva. It has always been a notable pilgrimage site for devotees all around the world. There have historically been numerous ways to reach this holy peak in Tibet, which included routes through Sikkim and Kathmandu. A recent change is expected to increase Indian worshippers’ accessibility to the journey. With the upcoming start of the road construction project in Lipulekh, Uttarakhand, access to Mount Kailash will be made easier. Road construction has already been started in Uttarakhand to facilitate the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and is reported to be completed by 2024.

It is reported that the border road organisation will speed up the work and the early construction of roads may be expected. Lt Gen Harpal Singh, the chief engineer of the Indian Army, mentioned in an interview that numerous stretches had already been finished. The work on the route is expected to be finished by 2024, which will allow pilgrims to continue using their automobiles up till the very end of India. On the new path, pilgrims will ascend to Pithorgath and then go to Lipulekh Pass, which is located on the China border.

Under the guidance of the Border Road Organisation (BRO), work has already started on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang, Pithoragarh district, to Lipulekh Pass on the India-China border. This road, which is anticipated to be 6.5 kilometres long, will give visitors a straight path to Mount Kailash.