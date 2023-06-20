Kandoi Fabrics, Director Buy Two Flats For Rs 108.52 Crore In Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Mumbai’s real estate market witnessed yet another high-profile deal as directors of Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd, a renowned Indian manufacturer and exporter of packaging fabrics, acquired two lavish sea-view apartments in the upscale Malabar Hill area.

The properties, located on Walkeshwar Road, were purchased from Macrotech Developers, part of the Lodha Group, for a whopping Rs 109 crore, reported Moneycontrol.

According to the official documents accessed by IndexTap.com, the first apartment, located on the 11th floor, had an agreed value of Rs 54.26 crore. Alongside this, a stamp duty amounting to Rs 3.25 crore was paid for the property, which spans an expansive area of 4,643 square feet.

This opulent unit has been registered under the name of Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd, represented by Rajesh Vijaykumar Agarwal. The second apartment, located on the 12th floor, was acquired by Rahul Kumar Niranjankumar Agarwal, the promoter of Kandoi Fabrics.

Advertisement

This residence possesses the same agreement value and stamp duty as the first, amounting to Rs 54.26 crore and Rs 3.25 crore, respectively. The apartment has a total area of 4,643 square feet.This is not the first time Kandoi Fabrics’ promoters have made headlines with their extravagant property acquisitions.

In March, they acquired four sea-facing luxury properties in the same Lodha Malabar Palaces by the Sea, a luxurious redevelopment project, at a staggering sum of Rs 217 crore. These properties, located on the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth floors, each measuring 4,643 square feet, totalled a net area of 18,572 square feet.