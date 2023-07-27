Kisan Vikas Patra: Invest In This Post Office Scheme To Double Your Money

People are always looking for schemes that help them double their money in the future. Several post office schemes are designed for this purpose. Post office schemes are offered by the government, which ensures a safe and guaranteed return on investment. One of the schemes that can give you good returns is called the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme. This scheme was introduced by India Post in 1988. According to the official website, the aim behind the scheme was to “encourage long-term financial discipline in people."

On April 1 this year, the government increased the interest rate on this scheme. The returns on this scheme now will be at the rate of 7.5% per annum, which means the tenure of this scheme will be 115 months or 9 years and 7 months, according to the new updates. Initially, it took 120 months for the money to double in this scheme. If someone invests Rs 4 lakh, then the money returned to them will be 8 lakh in 115 months.