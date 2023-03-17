Ratan Tata, an Indian business magnate, is unquestionably one of the most successful businessmen in the world. The former head of the Tata Group has a net wealth of over $1 billion (as of 2022). We all might know a lot about Ratan Tata but are we equally aware of his family background? If not, then read further to know more about his family members and what they do.

Jimmy Naval Tata

Jimmy Naval Tata, the brother of Ratan Tata, is the director of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a post he received after his late father Naval Tata. Jimmy is a stockholder in Tata Sons and several other Tata businesses. In Mumbai, Jimmy Tata, still a bachelor, resides in a two-bedroom flat.

Simone Tata

Ratan Tata’s stepmother, Simone Tata became a member of the Lakme Ltd. board in 1961. In 1964, she was named the managing director of the brand. In 1982, Simone established Trent Ltd. and assumed the role of Chairman of the Board. Simone is also the mother of Noel Tata.

Noel Tata

Noel Tata is the current chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation. He spent more than 11 years as Trent Limited’s managing director before joining Tata International. After serving as the president of Trent, Noel Tata was named vice-chairman of Trent Limited in 2012 and chairman in 2014. As chairman of Trent, Noel Tata has continued to lead the company’s expansion across formats, expanding it from a single shop in 1998 to over 330 locations in 2020.

Maya Tata

Maya Tata is the youngest child of Noel Tata and Ratan Tata’s niece. She is set to join Tata Digital following the sudden closing of Tata Capital’s oldest private equity fund where she helped the team run client businesses. According to Economic Times, Maya Tata oversaw investor interactions and portfolio administration at Tata Opportunities Fund.

