Know When Tomato Prices Will Fall As Govt Deploys Mobile Vans In Delhi-NCR

The Central government on Sunday provided relief to the public by reducing the subsidised rate of tomatoes from Rs 90 to Rs 80 per kg. The impact of this decision was quickly observed in Delhi-NCR and other regions. As per the government’s instructions, tomatoes are now being distributed in Delhi-NCR through mobile vans at a reduced rate.

Additionally, mobile vans are being deployed in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to ensure affordable tomatoes reach households. Chairman of the National Consumer Cooperative Federation (NCCF), Vishal Singh, said that the tomatoes are being procured from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and distributed through mobile vans at the reduced price not only in Delhi-NCR but also in other states.

He further stated that the tomatoes are being bought at Rs 120 per kg and sold to the public at Rs 80 per kg. The distribution began last Friday and over 1 lakh quintals of tomatoes have already been sold. Due to heavy rainfall, there has been extensive damage to tomatoes, cabbage and other vegetables, resulting in a 70 per cent reduction in their arrival at the markets. Consequently, tomato prices have soared to Rs 150-200 per kg.