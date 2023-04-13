Kotak Mahindra Bank Allows UPI Payment Service Option With RuPay Credit Card

Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can now opt for the UPI transaction option with a credit card. Kotak customers having a credit card can use their money for daily UPI transaction services. The option is available for only RuPay credit card services. The RuPay Credit Card from Kotak Mahindra Bank may be used with a few UPI-compatible apps, including BHIM, Paytm, PhonePe, Freecharge, and PayZapp. This means that now Kotak Mahindra Bank clients will be able to link their RuPay credit card with specific UPI apps. You can use UPI in the same way that you use a bank account to make payments. The money will be debited from your RuPay card.

The RuPay Credit Card on the UPI facility was launched last year. At the nearby store, you can now pay with a credit card by scanning it. You can only make purchases with the card by scanning the merchant’s UPI QR code. On a few UPI apps, including Bhim, Paytm, PhonePe, PayZap and Freecharge, Kotak RuPay credit card services can be availed. Here is the step to use the same:-

Advertisement

Step 1- Open the BHIM app. Click on the linked bank account option.

Step 2- Click on the ‘+’ option and select the ‘Add Account’ option. Tap on the credit card option.

Advertisement

Step 3- After selecting the credit card mention the details asked like mobile number, the validity of the credit card, and other options.

Advertisement

Step 4 - Through this, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and you are done with the registration process.

Step 5- Create a PIN and you are ready to use the amount on your credit card.

Meanwhile, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank increased by about 6% on Tuesday as expectations for inflows of $690 million increased as a result of the lowering of FII ownership in the private lender. At 10 am on the NSE, Kotak Bank shares were trading at Rs 1,833.45 each. In the March quarter, according to the recent shareholding statistics, FIIs decreased their ownership of Kotak Bank by 1.47% to 41.22%, which analysts predicted may cause the foreign headroom to increase to 25.05% from the current 22.38%.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here