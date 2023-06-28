Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers Can Now Use RuPay Credit Cards on UPI

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday announced that bank’s customers can now use their RuPay Credit Card on UPI with UPI-enabled apps. Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can select from seven RuPay Credit Cards to use seamlessly on UPI, the bank said in a statement. With the linkage of Kotak RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, customers would not need to use their physical Credit Card, it said.

Customers can make payments from the UPI app at merchant outlets with QR codes and POS devices across the country, it said. This integration offers several advantages as Kotak RuPay Credit Card on UPI transactions are not only simple but also secure given that customers are not required to carry the physical credit card, it said.