Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers Can Now Use RuPay Credit Cards on UPI

With the linkage of Kotak RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, customers would not need to use their physical Credit Card

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Customers can make payments from the UPI app at merchant outlets with QR codes and POS devices across the country.
Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday announced that bank’s customers can now use their RuPay Credit Card on UPI with UPI-enabled apps. Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can select from seven RuPay Credit Cards to use seamlessly on UPI, the bank said in a statement. With the linkage of Kotak RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, customers would not need to use their physical Credit Card, it said.

Customers can make payments from the UPI app at merchant outlets with QR codes and POS devices across the country, it said. This integration offers several advantages as Kotak RuPay Credit Card on UPI transactions are not only simple but also secure given that customers are not required to carry the physical credit card, it said.

    • Additonally, the RuPay Credit Card can also be used to make payments for e-commerce transactions as well as in-store transactions, it added. Customers can earn rewards on their RuPay Credit Card for UPI payments as well as get an interest-free credit period of up to 50 days.

    Kotak RuPay Credit Cards will be linked to a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) i.e. UPI ID, thus enabling safe and secure payment transactions, it said, adding, customers can directly link their credit cards with the UPI applications of their choice, such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Slice, MobiKwik, etc.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Mohammad Haris

    first published: June 28, 2023, 14:07 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 14:07 IST
