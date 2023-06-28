Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Home » Business » Kotak Mahindra Bank Empowers Customers With RuPay Credit Card On UPI, Unlock Rewards

Kotak Mahindra Bank Empowers Customers With RuPay Credit Card On UPI, Unlock Rewards

Kotak Bank customers can make payments from the UPI app at merchant outlets with QR codes and POS devices across the country.

Advertisement

Reported By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 12:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Customers can earn rewards on their RuPay Credit Card for UPI payments as well as get an interest-free credit period of upto 50 days.
Customers can earn rewards on their RuPay Credit Card for UPI payments as well as get an interest-free credit period of upto 50 days.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on June 28 announced that Kotak customers can now use their RuPay Credit Card on UPI with UPI enabled Apps. Customers can select from seven RuPay Credit Cards to use on UPI. With the linkage of Kotak RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, customers would not need to use their physical credit card.

Kotak Bank customers can make payments from the UPI app at merchant outlets with QR codes and POS devices across the country. The bank said that this integration offers several advantages as Kotak RuPay Credit Cards on UPI transactions are not only simple but also secure given that customers are not required to carry the physical credit card.

Additionally, the RuPay Credit Card can also be used to make payments for e-commerce transactions as well as in-store transactions.

Advertisement

Also Read: Canara Bank Offers UPI Payments Through RuPay Credit Cards; Know All Details Here

Frederick Dsouza, business head – credit cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “RuPay Credit Card on UPI is a gamechanger initiative. With Kotak’s Rupay Credit Cards going live on UPI, we offer our customers the convenience of UPI and credit card in a single platform. This also opens a wider network of merchants receiving payments on credit cards."

“UPI has the potential to deepen credit penetration in the country, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. This will increase purchasing power of customers as well as provide convenience of transacting from wherever they are, instantly using UPI. We are excited about our partnership with RuPay and are committed to offering more rewarding credit cards on the RuPay network in the time to come," Dsouza added.

Customers can earn rewards on their RuPay Credit Card for UPI payments as well as get an interest-free credit period of upto 50 days. Kotak RuPay Credit Cards will be linked to a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) i.e. UPI ID, thus enabling safe and secure payment transactions.

Rajeeth Pillai, chief relationship management and marketing, NPCI, said, “The addition of Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Cards on UPI rails is a big milestone in the growth trajectory of both RuPay and UPI. We believe linking RuPay Credit Card on UPI will provide a seamless, digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience to the customers and will further deepen the reach and usage of digital payments. We are confident this will bring us closer to our aim of processing a billion transactions a day on the UPI platform."

Advertisement

Customers can directly link their credit cards with the UPI applications of their choice, such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Slice, MobiKwik, etc..

Advertisement

Steps to link RuPay Credit Card on UPI:

  • Open PSP UPI App > Login with Passcode or Biometrics
  • Select profile or payment methods > Link Rupay Credit Card
  • Select Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Select your credit card and confirm
  • Click to view account > Click on Set PIN option under Kotak Credit Card
  • Set UPI Pin and you are ready

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Steps to make payment with RuPay Credit Card on UPI

    • Scan merchant UPI QR code
    • Enter amount & select credit account
    • Select RuPay Credit account, enter UPI Pin and confirm.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 28, 2023, 12:56 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 12:56 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App