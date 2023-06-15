Kotak Mahindra Bank Launches Myntra Kotak Credit Card, Check Its Benefits

If you frequently shop on Myntra, Kotak Mahindra Bank has recently introduced a new credit card specifically tailored for you. The Myntra Kotak Credit Card is designed to offer rewards on the online shopping platform and its partner merchants.

You can save up to 7.5% on your Myntra purchases with this recently launched credit card. It has an annual fee of Rs 500 and offers various benefits such as complimentary access to lounges, free PVR movie tickets, complimentary Myntra Insider membership, Myntra vouchers and more. If you are a loyal Myntra customer and want to earn discounts, this credit card is a suitable choice. Find out more about this card below.

Benefits

If the cardholder makes a transaction worth Rs 500 within 30 days of receiving the Myntra Kotak Credit Card, they will be eligible for a Rs 500 Myntra voucher.

The card offers an instant discount of 7.5% on Myntra purchases. Customers can avail a maximum discount of Rs 750 per transaction.

The Myntra Kotak Credit Card provides a 5% cashback on transactions made on Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, PVR, Clear Trip and Urban Company. Customers can earn up to Rs 1000 as cashback in each billing cycle. It should be noted that the list of preferred merchants is subject to change periodically.

For all online and offline transactions, excluding fuel, rent payment and wallet usage, the Myntra Kotak Credit Card offers an unlimited cashback of 1.25%.

Upon spending Rs 50,000 in a calendar quarter, the cardholder will receive two PVR vouchers worth approximately Rs 205 to Rs 250 each as a reward.

The cardholder is entitled to complimentary domestic airport lounge access up to four times per year. However, it’s important to note that the complimentary domestic airport lounge access can only be availed once in each quarter.

Customers using the Myntra Kotak Credit Card can enjoy a waiver of the 1% fuel surcharge when making fuel purchases between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000 at petrol pumps.

Myntra Kotak Credit Card joining fees

Usually, the Myntra Kotak Credit Card comes with a joining fee of Rs 500. However, as a limited-time introductory offer, the bank is currently waiving the joining fee. Once the first year is completed, a renewal fee of Rs 500 will be applicable if you acquired the card without paying the joining fee. Nevertheless, if you spend Rs 2 lakh or more within a year, the renewal fee of Rs 500 will not be charged.

