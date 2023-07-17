Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO Reports Re 1 Salary for 2022-23, Sets Example

Uday Kotak, the Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank made headlines by opting to receive a symbolic salary of just Rs 1 for the fiscal year 2022-23, as per the bank’s annual report. As of March 31, 2023, Uday Kotak, along with his family members and business interests, holds an impressive stake of 25.95% in the equity share capital of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, they possess 17.26% of the paid-up share capital of the bank. According to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s annual report, Deepak Gupta, the joint Managing Director, received an annual salary of Rs 5.43 crore. This compensation package comprises a basic pay of Rs 2.74 crore and an annual incentive of Rs 1.18 crore.

Among other full-time directors, KVS Manian received a substantial compensation package totalling Rs 5.3 crore. Gaurang Shah, who has since retired, was granted a generous sum of Rs 5.03 crore, including retirement benefits. Shanti Ekambaram received a notable total package of Rs 2.02 crore.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior management of Kotak Mahindra Bank had previously decided to reduce their salaries by 15%. Following suit, Uday Kotak, the CEO, made a personal choice to completely forgo his salary.