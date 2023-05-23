Lachhman Das Mittal To Hasmukh Chudgar: Here Are The Oldest Indian Billionaires On Forbes 2023 List

Indians seem to be dominating the business world globally. From CEOs of top brands like Google and Microsoft to their own empire, the Indian story seems to be on the rise. Another example of it is the recent Forbes list of the world’s richest billionaires. The number of Indian billionaires in the world’s top 500 has jumped to 169 from 166 last year. And age is not a bar for the list. Here’s a look at some of the oldest Indian billionaires in the Forbes 2023 list.

Lachhman Das Mittal - Sonalika Group

Founder of tractor manufacturer Sonalika Group, 92-year-old Lachhman Das Mittal is the oldest Indian on the list of billionaires. He has proved that age is just a number when you have a passion for something. Lachhman Das Mittal previously worked for the Life Insurance Corporation of India. At the age of 60, he quit his LIC job to start his own business venture in 1990.

Benu Gopal Bangur - Shree Cement

Benu Gopal Bangur, 91, is the man behind Shree Cements, known to be one of India’s biggest cement manufacturers. The company is behind brands like Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong. Following a family business split in 1990, Bangur acquired a majority stake in the company. His total net worth is estimated to be around $7.1 billion as per Forbes.

Kushal Pal Singh - DLF

He announced his arrival on the scene with the successful construction of DLF City, a township on the outskirts of Delhi. The company developed into a multi-billion real estate empire. DLF today is headed by KP Singh’s son Rajiv. KP Singh continues to hold the title of Chairman Emeritus at DLF and has a net worth of $9.9 billion

Prathap Reddy - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Eminent cardiologist, Prathap Reddy is the owner of India’s popular hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. He founded the company in 1983. Today, Apollo has a chain of more than 5000 pharmaceuticals, about 291 primary care health centres, and 71 hospitals. 91-year-old Prathap has given the responsibility of running the Enterprise to his four daughters. Reddy has a net worth of $2.2 billion.

Hasmukh Chudgar - Intas Pharmaceuticals

Another medical business venture that has acquired enough profit over the last few years is Intas Pharmaceuticals, founded by 89-year-old Hasmukh Chudgar. Established in 1977, the company today is run by Chudgar’s sons Nimish and Binish. Away from the operational duties of Instas Pharma, Chudgar has a net worth of $7.6 billion.