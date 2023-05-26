Lagos Tops List Of Cities With Worst Traffic In The World; Know Where Delhi Is

Traffic on the roads of India’s capital, Delhi, has now become a very common problem. However, you are completely mistaken if you believe that Delhi is at the top of the world’s most traffic-congested cities. According to a report from the World of Statistics, Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos has been ranked number one on the list of cities with the worst traffic in the world.

Recently, the World of Statistics released a list of cities around the world on Twitter, where there is the worst traffic system. This list includes cities like Los Angeles, San José, Colombo, Dhaka, Delhi, Sharjah, Kolkata, Guatemala City and Mumbai.

Take a look at the list:

Do you know that the name of Los Angeles, the largest city in the state of California and the second largest city in America, is surprisingly on this list? In terms of exhausting traffic, this city ranks second in the world.

San José, the capital of Costa Rica, is in third place on this list. Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo is in the fourth position. Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is in the fifth position.

Of the top 10 cities in the world with the most congested roads, three are from India, and in this list, Delhi is in sixth place, Kolkata is in eighth place and Mumbai is in tenth place. Bengaluru, which is known for its long traffic jams, has been placed 16th on the list.

Other notable names in the top 20 on the list include San Francisco, Cairo and Istanbul, to name a few.

Traffic jams are becoming increasingly common in cities all over the world, primarily as a result of ongoing urbanisation and population growth, among other factors. According to reports, older and rapidly growing cities have the highest levels of traffic congestion.