Budget 2023 and Business News Live Updates: Sensex Flat, Nifty Tests 18,100; Hindustan Zinc Down 8%

Ahead of the main budget announcement, brokerages have come out with stock and identified them as pre-budget picks. LKP Securities is bullish on six stocks. These stocks are from diverse sectors like FMCG, infrastructure, Agri, and power among others.

The brokerage is expecting a double-digit upside in these six stocks with target prices likely to be achieved in a 3-4 months timeframe. Thes six stocks are Power Finance Corp, ITC, Tata Power, NTPC, Siemens, and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals.