Budget 2023 and Business News Live Updates: Sensex Flat, Nifty Tests 18,100; Hindustan Zinc Down 8%

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 09:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 on February 01. Various sectors of the Indian economy and the citizens are expecting some announcements according to their requirements. Read More

Jan 20, 2023 09:33 IST

Business News Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 Open Flat; Hindustan Zinc Down 8%, HUL 3%

Benchmark indices opened flat in Friday’s trade amid mixed global cues. Key indices Nifty50 was flat above 18,100 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 30 points to trade around 60,825 levels.

Jan 20, 2023 08:36 IST

Business News Live Updates: Netflix Co-founder Hastings Steps Down as CEO

Netflix Inc co-founder Reed Hastings said on Thursday he will step down as chief executive, handing the reins of the streaming service to longtime partner and co-CEO Ted Sarandos and the company’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters.

Jan 20, 2023 08:26 IST

Business News Live Updates: Oil Prices Climb on Hopes for Fed Slowing Interest Rate Hikes

Oil prices rose on Friday on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ends its tightening cycle, buoying the economy and boosting fuel demand. Brent futures for March delivery gained 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.64 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude advanced 54 cents to $80.87 per barrel, a 0.7% gain.
Jan 20, 2023 08:24 IST

Business News Live Updates: Quarterly Earnings Today

56 companies to detail December quarter earnings. Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance, Bandhan Bank, and RBL Bank among the major ones.
Jan 20, 2023 08:21 IST

Stocks to Watch: RIL, HUL, Sun Pharma, PVR, Asian Paints, TCS, Hindustan Zinc, and Others

The action will be largely stock centric as several companies will release earnings, including index major Reliance Industries. The following stocks will be in the limelight. Other stocks that will be in focus today are HUL, Sun Pharma, PVR, Asian Paints, TCS, and Hindustan Zinc; Know why

Jan 20, 2023 08:07 IST

Business News Live Updates: Top Stocks to Buy Before Union Budget 2023

Ahead of the main budget announcement, brokerages have come out with stock and identified them as pre-budget picks. LKP Securities is bullish on six stocks. These stocks are from diverse sectors like FMCG, infrastructure, Agri, and power among others.

The brokerage is expecting a double-digit upside in these six stocks with target prices likely to be achieved in a 3-4 months timeframe. Thes six stocks are Power Finance Corp, ITC, Tata Power, NTPC, Siemens, and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals.

Jan 20, 2023 08:01 IST

Budget 2023 Expectations: Will Rural Demand Push FMCG Sector Up?

Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head, Parle Products, said, “The union budget 2023-24 should foster investments to accelerate and balance economic recovery across markets. Enhanced focus on programs that aim to increase employment opportunities will give a boost to the rural economy and in turn, increase their purchasing capacity."

While there is a demand for an increase in the tax rebate benefits for consumption expenditure, reduction in the cost of doing business, and hassle-free disbursement of loans at affordable rates for businesses, different sectors have urged measures for their respective industries.

