Budget 2023, Business News Live Updates: Will FM Provide Relief to Middle-Class Taxpayers?

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 10:31 IST
New Delhi, India
Tata Communications Ltd fell 3.1% today to trade at Rs 1340. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.34% to quote at 1669.08. The index is down 0.14 % over last one month. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went down 5.05 % over last one year compared to the 6.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany's IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead.
The current limit of Rs. 1.5 lakhs for investment deductions under Section 80C, which has not been updated in over a decade, should be increased to allow for greater tax savings and increased investments, say experts.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “A significant trend in the global equity market now is the outperformance of the mother market US. Hope of a soft landing for the US economy is increasing and the market is responding to this. The S&P 500 is up by 5.12 percent in January till date. The tech heavy Nasdaq is up by 8.5 percent and this particularly is good news for Indian IT companies, which are likely to do well now. The positive sentiments are favourable for a pre-budget rally, too. The ongoing momentum has the potential to break the 17800-18200 range on the upside. The stellar performance of the banking segment stands out in this Q3 results season. Remain invested in banking stocks, particularly the high quality names, in spite of the run up in prices."
Sensex Today: Equity markets opened higher on Tuesday morning for a second straight day on Tuesday, taking cues from string overnight trade in the US. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 171.5 points, or 0.28 per cent, to quote at 61,113 levels in early deals. The Nifty50, meanwhile, topped the 18,150-mark, rising 45 points or 0.24 per cent.
Stocks to watch: Shares of firms like Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, ConCor, HFCL, Zomato, BoB, and others will be in focus in Tuesday's trade.
Earnings Today: Apollo Pipes, Aurionpro Solutions, CarTrade Tech, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, Elecon Engineering, Gateway Distriparks, Geojit Financial Services, Granules India, HDFC AMC, Indoco Remedies, Indus Towers, Latent View Analytics, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki, Mor-tek Realty, Nazara Technologies, Parag Milk Foods, Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Punjab Chemicals, Quick Heal Technologies, Sasken Technologies, SBI Card, Sharda Corpchem, Sona BLW, Sonata Software, South Indian Bank, Strides Pharma, Supreme Industries, Tata Coffee, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Triveni Engineering, TVS Motor Company, UCO Bank, United Spirits and Vaibhav Global were among the prominent companies to announce December quarter results on Tuesday.
On income tax reforms that may cheer middle class, Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO at Clear said, “We anticipate that the Union Budget 2023 will leave lower and middle-income earners with more disposable income in their hands. This would enable them and the households to use this extra income to meet their consumption needs."
On why he is expecting such income tax relief from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Archit Gupta said, “The past few years have been difficult for many people due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, war-like crisis, layoffs, increased medical expenses and the fear of global recession. To address these, the Indian government will most likely focus on stimulating demand across various industries."
Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, a significant number of retail investors want the Finance Minister to enhance the tax deduction limit under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
The Union Budget 2023-24, which is all set to be presented on February 1, is coming at a time when major economies across the world are facing uncertainty and are, as per various agencies, likely to face recession this year. Companies are also resorting to mass layoffs to cut costs due to economic uncertainties. Amid this, various sectors are expecting support in the upcoming Budget.
The middle class is eagerly awaiting some income tax reforms that would enable them to curtail their tax outgo. Their budget expectations in this regard is very high because this will be the last full budget of the incumbent Narendra Modi-led central government and the upcoming budget is expected to be a populist budget. The middle class is expecting that there would be a rise in some tax exemption limits available under various sections like, Section 80C, Section 80D, Section 87A etc.
The Feb. 1 budget will be FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s last full-fledged one before national elections in 2024 and before elections in several large populous states that will be key tests for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Indian government will borrow a record Rs 16 lakh crore ($198 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest budget priorities.
The federal government’s gross indebtedness has more than doubled in the past four years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has spent heavily to cushion the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the poor.
“The key reason gross borrowing is going to be still quite high is the repayment burden,” said Dhiraj Nim, economist at ANZ. “The government borrowed a lot in the last few years to have funds for the pandemic, which means the repayment burden will now be quite elevated for several years.”
While economists in a separate Reuters poll forecast the government would bring the budget deficit down to 6.0% of GDP in 2023/24, it will still be well above the average of 4% to 5% seen since the 1970s and far from the target of reaching 4.5% by 2025/26.
The deficit is more than double what it was before the pandemic. Rising interest rates have increased the burden of repaying the borrowed money.
