Business News & Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Govt Likely to Announce PLI Scheme for More Sectors

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 09:05 IST
New Delhi, India
Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. This is the last full Budget of the current tenure of the government. It will be followed by the Economic Survey on January 31. There are some expectations from people across sectors, with individuals also expecting tax relaxations. Read More
The government is likely to extend fiscal incentives for the production of toys, bicycles, and leather and footwear in the forthcoming budget as it looks to expand the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to cover more high-employment potential sectors, sources say. The government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of about Rs 2 lakh crore for as many as 14 sectors.
Oil prices drifted lower in early trade on Monday, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in east Asia, but held on to most of last week’s gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year. Brent crude futures retreated by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.17 at 0031 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 40 cents, also down 0.5%, to $81.24 a barrel.
Read all the Latest Business News here