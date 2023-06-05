Latest IPO: Vinsys IT Services India Files DRHP With NSE Emerge

Vinsys IT Services India, a global IT and software services and software company headquartered in Pune, on Monday said it has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge. The company plans to offer 3.89 million equity shares of Rs 10 each through the book-building process. The company has appointed Beeline Capital Advisors as merchant bankers to the issue. Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

“Vinsys IT started as specialised training centre catering to a select group of IT clients, but over time, it evolved into India’s second-largest corporate training firm. It holds certifications from major tech companies and institutions and offers 326 customised courses across 17 domains, including BFSI, telecom, and government departments," according to a statement.

It added that the company has a team of professionals certified by major tech companies and institutions. It is a trusted partner with CompTIA, Hybris Software, EC-Council, Red Hat, Oracle, CISCO, IBM, PECB, Autodesk, Skillsoft, AWS, PMI, PRINCE2, ISACA, ITIL, PeopleCert, Citrix and Microsoft in more than 30 countries, with a strong presence in India, USA, UAE. Besides, Vinsys also offers a full suite of software service offerings, including ERP solutions, DevOps practices, architectural consulting, integration, and middleware services.

“Vinsys also has a presence in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Australia, Kenya, Tanzania, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company offers 326 courses across 17 domains. The proceeds from the public issue will be utilised to meet working capital requirements, repayment of loans to subsidiary and other general corporate purposes," it said.

Marquee investors led by overseas funds, including NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund and xMultiplied, and domestic players, such as Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Aegis Investment Fund and Sambhavnath Investments, have invested in the company’s pre-IPO funding.