Latest Layoffs: Oracle Sacks 3,000 Employees Across Teams

Tech layoffs across the world continue to affect employees with Big Tech firms like Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon sacking thousands of employees recently. In the latest layoffs, cloud major Oracle has fired over 3,000 employees, according to Business Insider.

Citing a source, Business Insider reported that Oracle has also put a halt on issued raises or granted promotions. The layoffs “affected workers across teams, including marketing, engineering, accounting, legal and product," the report said.

The company has also told its employees that they should not expect anything in similar terms throughout the year.

Oracle did not comment on the report.

The cloud major is developing a national health records database.

According to Oracle’s Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison, the patient data would be anonymous until individuals give consent to share their information.

Ellison has assured that Oracle’s database will anonymise all patient data.

Cerner is a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical professionals to deliver better healthcare to individual patients and communities.

Oracle’s new health records database will also involve the patient engagement system the company has been developing throughout the pandemic.

The Cloud major is also working on the patient engagement system’s ability to collect information from wearables and home diagnostic devices.

