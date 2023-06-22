Trends :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Home » Business » Latest Layoffs: Uber Cuts 200 Jobs In Recruitment Division To Streamline Costs

Latest Layoffs: Uber Cuts 200 Jobs In Recruitment Division To Streamline Costs

The job reductions affect less than 1 per cent of Uber's 32,700-strong global workforce

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 12:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Uber also reduced its staff count by 17 per cent in mid-2020. (Photo: IANS)
Uber also reduced its staff count by 17 per cent in mid-2020. (Photo: IANS)

In the latest layoffs, Uber Technologies is cutting 200 jobs in its recruitment division amid plans to keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs, according to a Reuters report. The reductions affect less than 1 per cent of Uber’s 32,700-strong global workforce and follow the ride-share company laying off 150 employees in its freight services division earlier this year.

The latest cuts account for 35 per cent of Uber’s recruiting team, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development earlier in the day.

In mid-2020, Uber trimmed its staff count by 17 per cent at the start of the pandemic and has implemented smaller cuts than chief rival Lyft in recent months.

Advertisement

Lyft, under new CEO David Risher, laid off roughly 26% of its total workforce in April and about 700 employees late last year, as it struggled to protect margins in the race to capture more market share from bigger rival Uber.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • Uber said in May it was on track to post operating income profitability this year and that it was keeping its workforce flat after headcount fell sequentially in the March quarter.

    (With Inputs From Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 22, 2023, 12:20 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 12:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App