A former Google employee has said he came to know about his layoff while feeding his newborn daughter. Nicholas Dufau, a Los Angeles-based lawyer who was on parental leave after his daughter was born in the early hours of January 17, was working as the associate product counsel for Google for the past six months.

“Last Tuesday morning at 2 am, I became a father. The next day, my Google teammates showered me with heart emojis and virtual confetti, wishing me well on my paternity leave. On Friday morning at 2am while feeding my infant, I received a notification that I had lost access to my Google corporate accounts. I had been laid off via automated email," Dufau said.

He added that last week marked the end of his 6-month stint at Google where he worked on a team packed with intelligent, driven, and kind folks who welcomed him into their Google family.

Advertisement

“They reassured me that the company was one that treasured its employees and encouraged me to take the full extent of my parental leave to cherish this precious time with my family. I had never been so thankful to find myself on a team that valued me as a person," Dufau said.

He added that every layoff hurts—the timing of this experience, however, not only made me feel acutely expendable, it made me feel naive. “Fortunately, many of my former colleagues have reached out with warmest wishes and sympathies, all while they continue to navigate what I’m sure are tumultuous times at Google. And of course, my saintly wife and miraculous daughter have been here to lift my spirits and give me comfort. They have shown me that whatever difficulties I may be facing, I still have so much more to be thankful for."

Google parent Alphabet recently decided to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent workforce worldwide. Amazon and Microsoft also recently announced 18,000 and 10,000 job cuts, respectively.

Read all the Latest Business News here