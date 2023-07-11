Lemon Grass Farming: What It Is And How Much You Can Earn From It

For farmers seeking new avenues to enhance their income in the agricultural sector, lemongrass cultivation presents a compelling opportunity. With its rising demand and limited production, lemongrass has become a highly sought-after product in the market. This versatile crop offers numerous health benefits, making it both popular and expensive. If you’re considering alternative crops, lemongrass farming could be an excellent choice.

What is Lemongrass farming?

To embark on lemongrass cultivation, start by preparing the fields and creating ridges. Once the groundwork is complete, sow the lemongrass seeds into the ridges. Regular watering is essential for optimal growth, with watering intervals of approximately 15 days. This practice ensures a high yield. The grass can be harvested multiple times within a year, usually three to four times, enabling farmers to maximise their profits.

Applications

One of the key reasons for lemongrass’s popularity and high market demand is its wide range of applications. The grass has multiple uses, making it a lucrative crop for farmers. Apart from selling the grass directly, it can be dried and blended with tea leaves, creating an additional revenue stream. Furthermore, lemongrass oil can be extracted, processed, and sold separately, providing an opportunity for value-added products.

Earning Potential

Lemongrass cultivation has the potential to generate substantial income for farmers. With the ability to grow the crop up to three times per year, the financial returns can be significant. Notably, lemongrass oil commands a high price in the market, often reaching up to Rs 1500 per liter. Farmers can also explore the option of preparing and selling lemongrass tea, which further increases earning potential. With proper cultivation and marketing strategies, farmers have the opportunity to earn lakhs of rupees annually from lemongrass farming.