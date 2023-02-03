For its policyholders, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched the first interactive WhatsApp services ever. Those who have registered their policies on the LIC web portal are eligible for a number of perks, including access to the official LIC WhatsApp chatbox for receiving information on the updates of their premium and also their ULIP plan statements.
Policyholders who haven’t registered their policies online are urged to do so before using the WhatsApp services. Customers can register their policies by going to www.licindia.in, LIC’s official website.
To access LIC WhatsApp services after the policy has been registered on the internet portal, follow this step-by-step tutorial.
How to use the services of LIC WhatsApp
Step 1- On your phone’s contacts, save the official WhatsApp number of LIC as 8976862090
Step 2- Open WhatsApp, then access the LIC of India WhatsApp conversation box
Step 3- In the chat box, type “Hello"
Step 4- You will be given 11 alternatives to pick from by the LIC chatbot
Step 5- Provide the option number for the service you want to avail Example 1: Premium date; Example 2: Bonus information. The necessary information will be provided by LIC in the WhatsApp chat.
Send the message to the LIC customer portal from your registered mobile number. Update the WhatsApp number in the customer portal profile if you are already logged in with a different mobile phone. At ebiz.licindia.in/D2CPM/#Login, you can update your details or register your number.
List of some of the WhatsApp services provided by LIC
– Due premium
– Bonus details
– Policy standing
– Loan qualification information
– Loan restitution
– Loan interest is due, the quote
– Certificate for a premium
– Statement of units in ULIP
– Links to LIC services
– Opt-in vs Opt-out Services
How do I sign up for a policy on the LIC web portal?
Step 1- Visit the LIC India website
Step 2- Click now to reveal the “Customer Portal" option
Step 3- Click new user and fill out all the fields if you are a new user
Step 4- Choose your user ID and password now, and then enter your information
Step 5- Now enter your user ID into the web portal
Step 6- Next, select Add Policy from the list of Basic Services
Step 7- Add the information for each of your policies to finish the registration
