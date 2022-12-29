LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: Invest Less Than Rs 100 for 15 Years to Get...

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers various insurance policies that ensure financial security and financial freedom. It often introduces people to the latest insurance policies for their monetary benefits. Recently, LIC has come up with the Jeevan Anand Policy, which guarantees good returns and as well as gets insurance coverage.

The country’s most trusted and largest insurance company keeps introducing people to different types of policies for their better future growth. Not so long ago, LIC introduced Kanyadan Policy which offers excellent protection for your daughter at a reasonable cost.

LIC’s Jeevan Anand Policy not only covers insurance but also provides many other benefits to investors. If you also want to attain a double bonus on your investment then this policy is just for you.

The best part about this policy is that you just need to invest less than Rs 100 daily for better returns. Anyone who is 18 years or above can invest their money in the scheme and get better returns.

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy provides a fixed amount as a return at the time of maturity. People get a sum assured of five lakhs and a revisional bonus of 8.60 lakhs if they invest in the basic plan of Jeevan Anand Policy. However, to double your profits, you need to invest for 15 years, and only then you will be entitled to receive a double bonus.

A deposit amount of Rs 27,000 as an annual premium is mandatory to invest in the basic plan for LIC Jeevan Anand policy. This means you’ll get a monthly premium of around Rs. 2300, which is less than Rs. 100 per day. This way, about Rs 5.60 lakh will be deposited in the next 21 years. At the same time, with the bonus, you will get an amount above Rs 10 lakhs.

The LIC Jeevan Anand Policy includes insurance for accidental death, disability, term assurance and cover for critical illness, and more. Moreover, if the policyholder dies due to unforeseen circumstances, 125% of the sum assured is given to the nominee.

