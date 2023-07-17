LIC Jeevan Labh Policy Offers Rs 52 Lakh Upon Maturity At Just Rs 246 Per Day

LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is renowned for offering popular life insurance policies tailored to meet various needs. Among their offerings, the LIC Jeevan Labh policy has been generating a lot of buzz. This unique plan combines insurance coverage with savings, making it an attractive choice for many. As an endowment plan, it offers a substantial payout, including bonuses, after a specified period. Let’s delve into the wealth-building tips associated with the LIC Jeevan Labh Policy.

The LIC Jeevan Labh Plan 936 provides flexibility in terms of investment objectives. It has been garnering significant attention lately, with claims that by saving just Rs 7,572 monthly, one can accumulate Rs 54 lakh upon maturity. Let’s explore how this is possible.

Key Features

The Jeevan Labh plan by LIC enables investors to customize their premium amount and duration as per their preference. If the policyholder survives until maturity, they receive a substantial maturity amount, along with other benefits such as the sum assured and bonuses. In the unfortunate event of the policyholder’s demise, the nominee receives a death benefit along with a bonus.

How Does It Work?