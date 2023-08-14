Trends :SensexStocks to WatchGold Prices IndiaFDIncome Tax
Home » Business » Govt Appoints R Doraiswamy As LIC MD

Govt Appoints R Doraiswamy As LIC MD

Doraiswamy is currently executive director at the central office in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 15:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, in June had recommended the name of Doraiswamy as MD.
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, in June had recommended the name of Doraiswamy as MD.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said the government has appointed R Doraiswamy as the managing director.

Doraiswamy is currently executive director at the central office in Mumbai.

He has been appointed as managing director of LIC in place of Ipe Mini with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office on or after September 1, 2023 and up to the date of his superannuation August 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a regulatory filing said.

Also Read: Eligibility To Sum Assured On Maturity, All You Need To Know About LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan

Advertisement

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, in June had recommended the name of Doraiswamy as MD.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

    Other members of the headhunter are the secretary, Department of Financial Services, secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda, former LIC managing director Usha Sangwan and former Oriental Insurance managing director A V Girija Kumar.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 14, 2023, 15:47 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 15:47 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App