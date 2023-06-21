LIC Pares 2% Stake in NMDC for Rs 649 Crore; Brings Down Holding to 9.62%

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in iron ore producer NMDC to 9.62 per cent by selling a little over 2 per cent stake for about Rs 649 crore. The state-owned insurer sold over 6.06 crore shares or 2.07 per cent stake in NMDC between March 14 and June 20 at an average price of Rs 107.59 a share via open market sale.

Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz

Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE

At this price, over 6.06 crore shares would be valued at around Rs 649 crore.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said its shareholding in NMDC has decreased from 11.69 per cent to 9.62 per cent.