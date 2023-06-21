LIC Pares 2% Stake in NMDC for Rs 649 Crore; Brings Down Holding to 9.62%

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in iron ore producer NMDC to 9.62 per cent by selling a little over 2 per cent stake for about Rs 649 crore. The state-owned insurer sold over 6.06 crore shares or 2.07 per cent stake in NMDC between March 14 and June 20 at an average price of Rs 107.59 a share via open market sale.
At this price, over 6.06 crore shares would be valued at around Rs 649 crore.
In a regulatory filing, LIC said its shareholding in NMDC has decreased from 11.69 per cent to 9.62 per cent.
first published: June 21, 2023, 17:23 IST
last updated: June 21, 2023, 17:23 IST