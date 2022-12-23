LIC Warns Customers About Frauds Sending KYC Messages

If you have a LIC policy or plan on buying one, you should be warned that there are fraudulent practices at work regarding the KYC (Know your customer) formalities. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has sent out a message to its customers about fraud texting them about updating their KYC details immediately through a given link.

Failure to do so will be followed by a heavy charge, according to the fraudsters. The insurance company has issued a notice calling this news fake. LIC has said that the company asks policyholders to update KYC for better service, but the penalty is not imposed for not doing so.

LIC has strictly asked customers not to click on any suspicious link forwarded to them to update their KYC details. Instead, they have listed the official methods to update KYC details, which include visiting their official website, downloading the LIC Customer app or dialling 022-6827 6827 for LIC Authorised Call Center

Update contact details like this

First, you have to go to LIC’s website licindia.in.

Now an option named ‘Customer Services’ will appear on the top of the home page, go to it and scroll down.

After this, click on ‘Update your contact details online’ from the list.

Now you will reach a new page. Click on the link ‘Update your contact details’ here. You have to enter your information in a new page that opens on the screen.

Now check your contact details and declaration box and click on submit.

Enter the policy number/numbers.

Now click on ‘Validate Policy Details’ and validate the policy number/numbers. In this way your contact details will be updated successfully. Now you can pay your policy premiums online with just a few clicks.

To check the status of your policy online,

First, you have to visit the official website https://www.licindia.in/. To know the status here you have to register.

You do not have to pay any kind of charge for registration. For this, you have to enter your date of birth, name, and policy number. Once you have registered, you can check your status anytime.

If you want any information, you can also call on 022 6827 6827. Apart from this, you can also send a message by writing LICHELP to the number 9222492224. No money will be deducted for the SMS.

