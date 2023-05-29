Do You Know About Home Renovation Loan? Check These 5 Types Of Loans

Home Renovation Loan is offered to customers seeking finance for upgrading, refurbishing or repairing their house property. Most banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing financial companies (HFCs) offer this facility either through their regular home loan product or as a separate offering within the broader category of home loans.

Both existing home loan borrowers as well as new customers can avail home renovation loans. There are several loan options available that can help you finance your home renovation project. Here are five loans available for home renovation:

-Home Equity Loan: A home equity loan is a type of loan that allows you to borrow money by using your home as collateral. It provides a lump sum of money that you can use for your home renovation project. The interest rates for home equity loans are generally lower when compared to other types of loans, and the loan term can range from 5 to 15 years. However, you need to have equity in your home to qualify for this loan.

Advertisement

-Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC): A HELOC is a popular choice for homeowners looking to finance their renovation projects. It allows you to borrow against the equity in your home, which is the difference between your home’s market value and the amount you still owe on your mortgage. With a HELOC, you can access funds as needed and only pay interest on the amount you borrow. This flexible loan option offers competitive interest rates and can be a cost-effective way to finance your renovation. The interest rates for HELOCs are generally variable, and the loan term can range from 5 to 25 years.

-Personal Loan: If you don’t have significant equity in your home or prefer not to use it as collateral, a personal loan can be a suitable option for home renovation financing. Personal loans are unsecured loans, meaning they don’t require security. These loans typically have higher interest rates compared to home equity loans but offer a quick application process and flexibility in terms of loan amount and repayment period. The loan term can range from 1 to 7 years.

Advertisement

-FHA 203(k) Loan: If you’re purchasing a home that requires renovation or planning extensive renovations on your current home, an FHA 203(k) Rehabilitation Loan can be an excellent choice. The repayment tenure of the loan ranges from 15 to 30 years. However, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements to qualify for this loan. FHA 203(k) loans are government backed and often have more lenient requirements, making them accessible to a broader range of borrowers.

Advertisement

-Construction Loan: If your renovation project involves significant structural changes or additions, a construction loan might be the right fit. It is a short-term loan that is used to finance the construction of a home or other real estate project. With a construction loan, you can access funds in stages as the project progresses, and once the construction is complete, the loan can be converted into a traditional mortgage or paid off in full. This loan has higher interest rate than a conventional mortgage loan, so think twice when making choices.

When considering any bank loan for home renovation, it’s crucial to carefully assess your financial situation, project requirements, and the terms and conditions of each loan option. Remember to borrow responsibly and ensure that your renovation plans align with your budget and long-term financial goals.