'Long Way To Go', Tata Investing In Technologies Both In Commercial, Passenger Vehicles: Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company is investing in a number of technologies both in commercial vehicles and passenger cars, and the company has also launched a number of electric vehicles (EVs) passenger cars and commercial vehicles. He said the company is working in fuel cell and hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine vehicles.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “We are looking at urban mobility as well as long-distance trucking. In passenger cars, we are investing both in internal combustion and electric vehicles. We had a lot of product gaps which we are trying to address. So, it is a question of safety and a question of taking a bet on electric mobility, a bet we took in 2018-19. Since then we have only doubled and tripled our efforts."

Chandrasekaran also said Tata is committed to making cars desirable for consumers, and the company has to work on affordability, on driving pleasure and technology. Tata Motors will continue to invest in technology.

“We need to do play in all ranges, not just sub ten lakh. We need to have higher end models as customers have different choices and there are different segments of customers. We need to continue working on batteries and new technologies. Currently we are working with lithium ion and we need to look at other technologies as well. We are working with startups and innovators and this space will evolve," the Tata Sons chairman said in the interview.

He also said that as a company and as a group, Tata fell short in responding to that situation. The company is committed to taking steps, whether in terms of processes or other systems. “We need to correct so that we can handle these situations much better. We would like to ensure that customers feel delighted to be with our airlines."

Asked about a clear path to the No.1 position in the passenger vehicle market, Chandrasekaran, “We don’t talk about position on market share. We have a long way to go. Our job is now to continue to produce vehicles which are appreciated by customers."

