Lost Property Related Documents? Know How And Where to Apply For a Duplicate Copy

Property documents are very important for their owner as these papers are legal proof that it belongs to you. Without these papers, you will not be able to put your property on sale and may face other issues as well. You may also be subjected to forgery and lose possession of your property. Hence, losing your property papers can pose some real problems. So the next question is what to do if you have misplaced your property documents. Here is what should be done.

First, you have to go to your nearest police station and register an FIR and disclose to the police details like where, when and how the papers were misplaced. A copy of the FIR must be retained on it has been filed. If at all possible, this information can also be sent in writing to the Sub-Registrar or Inspector General of Registration. Explain how this circumstance came to be in this written material so that they can better understand the issue. A notification should also be printed in the newspaper in addition to this.

The undertaking, which contains all the facts regarding the property, should then be made on stamp paper. The FIR, missing paperwork, and newspaper notices must be mentioned. This commitment must be recorded with the notary. It must then be deposited in the registrar’s office after that. The Resident Welfare Association can provide you with a duplicate share certificate if you reside in a housing society.

You must now apply for a duplicate sale deed at the registrar’s office to obtain duplicate documents for your property. You must send the photocopy of the FIR, a copy of the newspaper notice, duplicate share certificates, the undertaking attested by a notary, as well as a few processing costs, to the registrar’s office to do this. A duplicate selling deed will then be produced in your name.

